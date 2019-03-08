Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaynor Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaynor Morrison


1943 - 2018 In Memoriam Condolences
Gaynor Morrison In Memoriam
Morrison-nee Hillier

Gaynor

12 months today....

They say there is a reason,they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way we feel. 

In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no-one else will ever fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home.

Missing you so very much xx

Love Don,Narreen,Danette,Paul,Curtis,Bailey, Logan,Paitan & Mia
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.