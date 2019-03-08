|
|
Morrison-nee Hillier
Gaynor
12 months today....
They say there is a reason,they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way we feel.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no-one else will ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home.
Missing you so very much xx
Love Don,Narreen,Danette,Paul,Curtis,Bailey, Logan,Paitan & Mia
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 8, 2019