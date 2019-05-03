Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances SIMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Verna Mary (Verna) SIMS

Notice Condolences

Frances Verna Mary (Verna) SIMS Notice
SIMS Frances Verna Mary (Verna) Passed away peacefully at The Manor in her 101st year. Beloved wife of Victor (dec.). Loving youngest daughter of the late Vernon and Mary Cox. Sister of Jean Totham and Jess Huntington (both dec.). Loving Aunt, Great and Great-Great Aunt of her nieces and nephews. Her family wish to thank The Manor and friends for their care and kindness to Verna over the years; to Reverend Craig Arnold for his prayers and conducting the service; to J. A. Dunn Funeral Directors for their arrangements and Dr. Julie Ostberg (Verna's GP) and Dr Brendan Vote. Privately cremated as wished.



logo


logo
Published in The Examiner on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.