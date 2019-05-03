|
SIMS Frances Verna Mary (Verna) Passed away peacefully at The Manor in her 101st year. Beloved wife of Victor (dec.). Loving youngest daughter of the late Vernon and Mary Cox. Sister of Jean Totham and Jess Huntington (both dec.). Loving Aunt, Great and Great-Great Aunt of her nieces and nephews. Her family wish to thank The Manor and friends for their care and kindness to Verna over the years; to Reverend Craig Arnold for his prayers and conducting the service; to J. A. Dunn Funeral Directors for their arrangements and Dr. Julie Ostberg (Verna's GP) and Dr Brendan Vote. Privately cremated as wished.
Published in The Examiner on May 3, 2019