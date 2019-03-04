|
LARSEN (Young) Faye Daphne 24.4.1940 - 2.3.2019
Passed away at Sandhill Nursing Home. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Sheree and Robert Dutton, Phillip and Anne Larsen, Vanita and Dwayne Fitch. Loved and loving grandmother of Luke and Emily, Felicity and Adam, Tegan, Zack, Matthew, Damon, and Hayden. Loving great grandmother of Cate.
Loved sister of Barbara and Barrie Peers.
Daughter of Neil and Gwen Young (both dec.)
Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain.
May her dear soul rest in peace,
till we meet again.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2019