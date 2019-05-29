Home
SACKLEY Fay Passed away peacefully at Kanangra, Deloraine on Sunday, 26th May aged 92 years. Beloved wife of Duncan (deceased); mother and mother-in-law to Bob and Anne; Graham and Sandy; Janet and Warren and Marian. Loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. A life well lived, loved by so many - will be sorely missed. Now with her beloved Duncan. Our sincere thanks to the Kanangra staff for their care. Private Funeral as per her request. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on May 29, 2019
