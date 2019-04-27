|
DUFF Eva Helena (née Hills) 18.5.1923 - 24.4.2019 Passed away peacefully with family at Medea Park Nursing Home in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of Percy Frederick (dec), loving mother and mother-in-law of Janette (dec); Rodney (dec); Robin and friend Kaye; David and Margaret; Helen and Peter Dennis; Frederick and Kathleen; Christine and Kerry James; Geraldine (dec). Loving Nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will always be remembered. A golden heart stopped beating, two hands were laid to rest, we speak your name with love and pride, to us you were the best. To our darling mother who will never be forgotten. Funeral Notice to follow.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 27, 2019