|
|
LANGLEY Elaine Dorothy May 24, 2001 If Roses grow in heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me, place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. Forever loved. Devoted daughter Carol, son-in-law Garry and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on May 24, 2019