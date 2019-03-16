|
|
SMITH Eileen Alice 'Lana' 31.1.26 - 12.3.19
Passed away peacefully at Melaleuca.
Loving wife of Ray (dec.).
Loved daughter of the late Edward George and Mabel Evelyn Lynd.
Dearly loved and loving sister and sister-in-law of Iris and Oscar Smith (both dec.), Jean and Ted Vincent (both dec.), Albert and Edna Lynd (both dec.), Dais and Gerry Machut (both dec.), Mabel and Bruce Martin (both dec.), Arthur and Lorraine Lynd, Allan Lynd (dec.), Beryl and Glen Penfold (dec.), and Doreen (dec.) and Reg Bof.
Cherished Auntie of all her nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Melaleuca for all their love and care given to Eileen.
Now at peace, and reunited with her beloved Ray and Tiddles.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 16, 2019