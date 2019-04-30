Home
BAKES Edward Douglas (Doug) 10.3.1946 - 27.4.2019 Doug, a former Tasmania Policeman passed away peacefully at Toosey Aged Care. Treasured and loving husband of Merilyn, most loved and adored dad of Michelle and respected father-in- law of Grant. Very proud "Poppy Bakes" of his four grandchildren and three great-grand- sons. Second son of Margaret "Meg" and Richard Bakes (both dec). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Maurice and Julie, Ronnie and Lynnie, Jill (dec) and families. Son-in-law of Maisie and Ted Beckett (both dec) brother-in- law of Terry (dec) and Yanti, Anthony and Helen, Rosemary and Steve and families. A life well lived, the struggle is over.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2019
