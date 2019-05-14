|
SMITH (nee Faulkner) (Mary) Edith Mary 9/4/1925 - 10/5/2019
Mary left us peacefully on Friday. Daughter of the late Edith and Herbert Faulkner. Loved sister of Edwin, Owen, Robbie, Peter, Wendy, Gwen, and Midge. Loved and loving wife of Les (dec.). Mother of Robin and Christine Smith, Christine Angel, David and Leonie Smith, Jennie and Geoff Gibbons. Loved auntie, grandma, great and great great grandma and friend to many.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mt St Vincent for their love and care.
Published in The Examiner on May 14, 2019