Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Mary (Faulkner) SMITH


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Edith Mary (Faulkner) SMITH Notice
SMITH (nee Faulkner) (Mary) Edith Mary 9/4/1925 - 10/5/2019

Mary left us peacefully on Friday. Daughter of the late Edith and Herbert Faulkner. Loved sister of Edwin, Owen, Robbie, Peter, Wendy, Gwen, and Midge. Loved and loving wife of Les (dec.). Mother of Robin and Christine Smith, Christine Angel, David and Leonie Smith, Jennie and Geoff Gibbons. Loved auntie, grandma, great and great great grandma and friend to many.



Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mt St Vincent for their love and care.
Published in The Examiner on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.