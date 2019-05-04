|
|
GRANT Duncan 13.5.1937 - 1.5.2019
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly loved husband, father and grandfather at home, after a short illness.
Treasured husband of Joan, cherished father and father-in-law of Fiona and Danny, Cathy and Richard, Ian and Felicity.
Adored Granddad of Anna, Laura, Tom, Josh, Ben, Jonathan, Jacob, Nicola, Kelsey, and their partners.
Much admired and respected colleague, golfer and friend to many.
'You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold, you left behind the memories that we will always hold.'
Published in The Examiner on May 4, 2019