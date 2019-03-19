|
|
LAYCOCK Dorothy May 'Dee' 9.9.1934 - 16.3.2019
Passed away at Regis Norwood. Loved wife of Horace (dec). Loved daughter of the late Telford John and Mabelle Ann Shepherd. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John (dec) and Betty, Don (dec twin), Telford and Judy and Alan (dec). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Barry Youd, Dorothy and John Slore, Ann Davis, Kathleen Grace, Jenny Connolly and friend of Ron, Kenneth and Brendan. Adored grandma of all 16 grand and 10 great grand children.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 19, 2019