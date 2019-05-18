Home
Donald Rupert FRANKS


1921 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Donald Rupert FRANKS Notice
FRANKS Donald Rupert TX 12826

4/3/1921 - 16/5/2019

Loved husband of Colleen. Loving father of Lynette & Mike (dec.) Normington, Rodney & Anne, Estelle & Greg Challis, Susan & Rodney Duff, Leanne Hunt, Jennifer & David Wise. Adored Grandfather of Sarah & Matthew Normington, Aaron Duff & Lauren, Thomas Duff, Caitlin & Ryan Gates, Joshua Brown & Jessica, Jasmine Hunt & Bradley, & Jade Hunt. Devoted Great Grandfather of Sebastian (dec.) Normington and Oliver Duff.



Son of Rupert & Beatrice Franks. Brother to Pat, Max, Nancy Hanson, Peggy Norton-Smith, Keith (all dec.) & Jean Reeves.



Special thanks to Dr Jan Radford, Palliative Care, DVA, Onecare and all who helped care for Don.



Now at rest after a long illness.
Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2019
