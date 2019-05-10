|
|
Morrison
Donald
19/1/1938- 8/5/2019
A courageous battle you fought to the very end Poppa, now at peace and reunited with our beloved mum.
So many memories and stories we shall continue to tell, not sleeping just resting your eyes.
Dearly beloved husband of Gaynor (deceased) devoted dad to Narreen & Danette, adored Poppy Don of Curtis, Bailey, Logan, Paitan & Mia, loved and respected father in law of Paul & friend of Emily & Tom's.
Andrew
Finneys Funerals
Published in The Examiner on May 10, 2019