|
|
BRICKNELL Donald Henry 22.11.1936-28.3.2019
Passed away at home suddenly aged 82 years.
Loved husband of Dorothy for 55 years. Father and father-in-law of Joanne, Trudy and Greg. Adored pop of Joshua, Emily, Riley, Nikola, Ben, Sam, Corey, Jesse and partners. Great pop to Sienna, Logan and Braxton.
A thoughtful person, a lovely face,
A special man we can't replace.
You wanted to help everyone and had a heart of gold,
Memories you leave behind we will always hold.
In our broken hearts your love is kept,
You are the nicest and the best and we will never forget.
Funeral notice later.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2019