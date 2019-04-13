|
|
CLARK David Henry Late of Atherton, Queensland, Deloraine and Launceston. Passed away peacefully at Carinya Nursing Home for the Aged on April 11, 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Johanna, much loved father and father-in-law of Jeffrey and Michelle (Bunbury, WA), Kathryn (Townsville, Qld), loved grandfather of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed. Funeral to be held at Atherton, QLD on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2.30pm. Guilfoyle Funeral Services Ph. (07) 4091 2147
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 13, 2019