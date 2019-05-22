Home
Daryl John PHEGAN


1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Daryl John PHEGAN Notice
Phegan Daryl John 12. 5. 1952 - 19. 5. 2019 Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Phyllis. "We loved each other so much." Loved youngest son of Thora and Bill (dec.). Loving Father and Father-in-law of Rachael and Steve, Nicole, Alexander and Natalie, Benjamin and Alicia. Loved Pop of Lucas, Callum, Oliver, Laura, Pelsang, Yeshi, Emily, Harry, Eloise, Georgi and Ezekiel. Great Pop of Joel. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Wendy and John, Garry and Vicki and their children. Brother-in-law of Phyllis' brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. 'Daryl's generous, kind and loving spirit will be sadly missed by all.'
Published in The Examiner on May 22, 2019
