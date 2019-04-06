BATCHELOR Darren William MERCER Sonja Anne Passed away on 7th April, 2001. To lose someone so special is really hard to bear; It hardly seems believable that you're no longer there You left us far too early before your time it seems and now you'll never have the chance to fulfill all those dreams. However hard it is though we'll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought. You always lived life to the full but ours won't be the same Until the day when we can see your smiling face again. Dearly loved and remembered every day. Put your arms around Nan, Pop and Scott. Your loving son Warren, Dad, Mum and all the family.







Published in The Examiner from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019