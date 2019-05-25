Home
Pinegrove Funerals
163 Steele Street
Devonport, Tasmania 7310
(03) 6423 4000
Darlene Isobel DAVEY


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Darlene Isobel DAVEY Notice
DAVEY (nee Freeman) Darlene Isobel 16.8.1939 - 9.5.2019

Passed away at 'Ocean View', Meercroft. Wife of the late David. Loving mother of Sandra and Wayne Hobson, Christine and Philip Baldock, Angela and Leon Gardam. Grandmother of Luke and Chantelle, Emma and Kevin, Samuel, David, Danika and Zayne, Darcy and Amy, Alex and Peta, Georga and Matthew. Old Nan of Rylie, Travis, Trip, Piper, Reagan, Axel, and Baby Hobson-Hall. Friend of Thomas. Daughter of the late Arnold and Effie. Sister of Barry and Julie.



Many thanks to the staff at Meercroft for their tender care of our loving mother.



Private funeral.



Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2019
