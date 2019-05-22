Home
Darlene Isobel DAVEY


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Darlene Isobel DAVEY Notice
DAVEY (nee Freeman) Darlene Isobel 16.8.1939 - 9.5.2019

Passed peacefully away at Meercroft. Loved and loving Mum of Angela and Leon Gardam. Loved Nan of Danika and Zayne, Alex and Peta. Loved Old Nan of Travis, and Reagan. Friend of Thomas.



A mother's love is

like no other. Unconditional, enduring and forever, but Dad was waiting with open arms and a fishing rod saying 'Hurry up, the fish are biting.' Memories are ours to keep deep in our heart, never far from our thoughts, forever watching over us. We love you to the

moon and back.
Published in The Examiner on May 22, 2019
