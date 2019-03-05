Home
Coralie Janice SMITH


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Coralie Janice SMITH Notice
SMITH Coralie Janice 5.2.1941 - 1.3.2019

Passed away peacefully at Meercroft Care, Devonport. Loving wife of Colvin. Loved sister of Maree and Valerie. Loved sister-in-law of Mary. Devoted mother of Laurence, Allen, Stuart and David. Adored grandmother of Natalie, Lachlan, Kaitlyn, Patrick, Hannah, Deacon, Campbell, Alexander and Cooper. Loved mother-in-law of Sarah, Catherine, Luwana and Tania. Sincere thanks to all who helped our beautiful mother through the last few years. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Meercroft for their devoted care of Coralie. Loved by all.

You will live forever in the hearts of all who knew you.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 5, 2019
