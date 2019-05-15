Resources More Obituaries for Christopher PALEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christopher Norman James PALEY

1958 - 2019 Notice Condolences PALEY Christopher Norman James 12 Nov 1958 - 11 May 2019 Suddenly in his 61st year. Loving and devoted husband of Rachel. With a breaking heart I say goodbye for now and cherish our happy days until I see you again. x A sea full of memories from a selfless life. You never failed to do your best. Your heart was true and tender. You simply lived for those you loved and those you loved remember. Our dear ol' dad x Nic, Claire and Belle. Paley, Christopher Eldest, dear son of Colleen and David (dec). Sadly taken but not forgotten. He will be in my heart and mind forever. He lived a life of serving others, helping those in need. My beloved Chris, my love for you grew, as you did. My love always, Mum xxx Dearly loved and respected Son-in-Law of Heather and the late Tony Smith. A kind and generous soul now at rest. Dearest brother of Tim and loved Uncle of Nikita and Cody. Remembered forever by all our family xxx Chris Paley, loved brother and brother-in-law to Vanessa and Graham, loved Uncle of Gary and Daniel. The people who make a mark on your heart never truly leave. Rest in peace xxx Brother my heart is full of memories. With pride I speak your name. Though life goes on without you it will never be the same. Much loved and sadly missed by your family.... All our love to our brother and Uncle we will remember you always. Ray, Vicki, Madeline and Ryan xxxxx To my dearest biggest, big brother. It is hard to imagine that the 5 of us siblings are now just 4, but our memories will last a lifetime. You will be forever in our hearts and we love you dearly. Your little sister Cheril, loved brother-in-law Damien and nephews Jayden and Cooper xxxx











