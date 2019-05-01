|
|
|
HORNE, Christopher Norman Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral service of Mr. Christopher Norman Horne to be held at the Franklin Grove Centre, 502 Hobart Road, Youngtown on Tuesday 7th May 2019 at 12:00pm for a 12:30pm service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Menzies Research, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A memorial service will be held in Melbourne on Friday, 17th May 2019. Details to be confirmed.
Published in The Examiner on May 1, 2019
