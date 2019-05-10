|
COOMBE Christina Maree Born 21st April 1963; passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends the evening 5th of May 2019 at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne. Loving eldest daughter of Brian and Anne Coombe. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne-Maree and Andrew, Paul and Monica, Gabrielle and Roger. Cherished mother of Molly. Adored Aunty (Ninny) to Finn, Malachi, Noah and Grace. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." (Abraham Lincoln). Forever in our heart.
Published in The Examiner on May 10, 2019