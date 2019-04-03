|
PAUL Charles Lloyd (Colin) 10.1.1942 - 29.3.2019 Passed away at the Gold Coast Private Hospital after a long illness. Husband of Sandra, father to Clint and Darryl, father-in-law to Greta and Annie, grandfather to Trent, Justin and Lauren, great grandfather to Jasmine. Son of Charles Joseph and Amy Paul, Brother to Noel, Dennis, Peter and Bill. Friend to Ailsa. Funeral on Wed. 3rd April. In lieu of flowers, donations to Clifford Craig Research Trust, LGH, Launceston.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019