Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles PAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lloyd (Colin) PAUL


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Charles Lloyd (Colin) PAUL Notice
PAUL Charles Lloyd (Colin) 10.1.1942 - 29.3.2019 Passed away at the Gold Coast Private Hospital after a long illness. Husband of Sandra, father to Clint and Darryl, father-in-law to Greta and Annie, grandfather to Trent, Justin and Lauren, great grandfather to Jasmine. Son of Charles Joseph and Amy Paul, Brother to Noel, Dennis, Peter and Bill. Friend to Ailsa. Funeral on Wed. 3rd April. In lieu of flowers, donations to Clifford Craig Research Trust, LGH, Launceston.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.