Atkinson Bryce Fredrick 09.10.1948 - 28.03.2019 Dearly loved and loving husband of Sarah. Adoring and much loved father of Sarah, Bryony and Frances and father-in-law to Greg, Louis and Thomas. Loving and much loved Pa to Ben, Elsie, Lior and Freddie. A highly intelligent, complex character who always kept us entertained with his eccentricities, passion for knowledge and quirky sense of humour. So quietly proud of his family who gave him much joy. I knew when I met you that life would not be boring and it hasn't been. I love you, have always loved you and will always love you. Sarah It wasn't always easy but you lived life your own way and we loved you for it. Miss you immensely, Love always Sar Pie Thank you for loving me and filling my head with knowledge and life with experience "I love you more than you love me!" Bryony You were the type of person great books are written about and I'm so proud to call you my Dad. "I Love you Daddy dearest who I do adork!" Fifi. Private cremation at his request.