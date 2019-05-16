Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Joyce YOUNG

Notice

Beverley Joyce YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Beverley Joyce Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service to Celebrate the Life of Mrs Beverley Joyce Young at the Country Club Casino (The Ballroom), Prospect Vale on Monday 27th May 2019 commencing at 11am, a period of memories and refreshments will follow. The interment will follow at St Pauls Cemetery, Springfield at 3pm. The family have suggested a 'Race Day Hat' would be appropriate for Beverley. In lieu of flowers a donation to Friends of St Paul, Springfield would be appreciated and may be made at the service. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.