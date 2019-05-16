|
YOUNG Beverley Joyce Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service to Celebrate the Life of Mrs Beverley Joyce Young at the Country Club Casino (The Ballroom), Prospect Vale on Monday 27th May 2019 commencing at 11am, a period of memories and refreshments will follow. The interment will follow at St Pauls Cemetery, Springfield at 3pm. The family have suggested a 'Race Day Hat' would be appropriate for Beverley. In lieu of flowers a donation to Friends of St Paul, Springfield would be appreciated and may be made at the service. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2019
