|
|
YOUNG Beverley Joyce 27.11.1931 - 15.5.2019 Passed away peacefully at the LGH after a short illness. Dearly loved and loving wife of Leon (dec). Devoted, dearly loved and most loving mother and mother- in-law of Ricky and Lynette, Darren and Lynnda. Cherished 'Nan' to Nicole, Samantha and Makala. Beloved daughter of the late Bill and Coral Imlach, late of Springfield, loved sister of her brothers and sisters and their families. Most sincere thanks to all the doctors and staff at the LGH for their professionalism, love and care generously conveyed to our special mother. 'Rest in Peace'.
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2019