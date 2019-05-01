|
|
|
AMOS (nee O'Sign) Beverley Jean Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral service of Mrs. Beverley Jean Amos to be held at The Magpies Football Clubrooms, Rose Street, Scottsdale on Friday, May 3rd 2019 commencing at 2:00 p.m. to be followed by interment in the Ellesmere Lawn Cemetery, Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Royal Flying Doctors Service, Tasmania would be gratefully received and may be made on the day.
Published in The Examiner on May 1, 2019
