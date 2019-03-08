|
GILLIES Betty Dawn 24.11.1933 - 8.3.2018 My heart's filled with tears I turn back the years She'll be there at the side of the road and angel turned memory I carry a heavy load I'll be holding on to you forever You still turn my world upside down. St Marys Rose. Your footsteps will always follow you with a million ring of tears Your candle burned out long before your legend ever did. One small photograph of you locked in a frame of gold. To have and to hold. - Sue.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 8, 2019