JONES (nee: WOODS) Beryl Margaret 13.1.1934 - 5.4.2019 Passed away peacefully at the James Scott Wing Scottsdale. Loved wife of Trevor (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Lynne; Peter and Wendy; Barbara and Fred; Robert and Veronique; Barry and Leanne; Geoffrey and Kim. Loving Nan of all her grand and great grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at James Scott Wing for their care of our Mum. Adored Mum of David and Lynne. Nan of Kieren, Luke and family. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Wendy. Adored Nan of Kellie, Leigh and Stevie. Great Nan of Chloe, Aylah, Millie and Luca. In loving memory of Mum of Robert and Veronique. Loving Nan of Sylvia, Charmaine, Brett and Bella. Loved Great Nan of all her great grandchildren. Loving Mum of Barry and Leanne. Special Nan of Kara, Rebecca, Benjamin, Ashley and Megan.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 8, 2019