Bertram Robert "Nipper" WALTERS


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
WALTERS Bertram Robert "Nipper" 27.7.1934 - 11.2.2019

Died peacefully at Meercroft in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Elaine. Treasured father and grandfather of Mandy and Gerald Jackson, Christopher and Grace, Stefanie and Isaac, Ben and Sarah; Tania and Andrew Matthews, Cassie and Rob, Lara and Geoff. Son of the late Archdeacon Walter and Louise Walters, youngest brother of Mary Costelloe (dec.), Leyland 'Curly' Walters (dec.) and Margaret Ford.

Our family extends our thanks to Wendy and staff at Meercroft for their love and care.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 14, 2019
