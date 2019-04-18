Home
Ben EWINGTON


1977 - 2019
Ben EWINGTON Notice
EWINGTON Ben Passed away suddenly on 16/4/19, our cherished son Ben.

Darling eldest son of Lindsay and Kim, loved stepson of Stephen, and dear friend of Patsy. Adored brother of Simon (Dec.) and Alex. Brother-in Law of Eleisha and uncle to Kiarna, Oliver and Kirra.



His braveness and happiness for what life dealt him was beyond belief.



Huge thanks to his Group Homes 'Hobart Rd' and staff, and his new 'McKellar Rd, for his wonderful care over many years.

To the Renal Units Kingsmeadows and LGH a heartfelt thank you, words cannot be expressed for the devotion and care.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 18, 2019
