APPLEBY Barry John 3.1.1941 - 14.2.2019 To my beloved husband and soulmate of 55 years, Barry. You have left me beautiful memories, your love is still my guide, And though I cannot see you, you'll always be by my side. A prayer and a tear until the end of time, Of a loving husband I was proud to call mine. Betty. xx He never looked for praises, he was never one to boast, He just went on quietly working for the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken and wants very few, And most of the time his worries went unspoken too. A sturdy hand to hold when times were good or bad, One of our greatest blessings, the man that we called Dad. Sharon and Paul, Taryna and Simon. xx Dear Pop, you kept a garden, a garden of the heart, You planted all the good things that gave our lives their start. We will miss your dry sense of humour. Love Emma, Jake, Kade, Ben and Chelsea. xxx Published in The Examiner on Feb. 16, 2019