TORRENTS (nee Hill) Barbara Phyllis 15.1.1942 - 26.3.2019







Passed away peacefully at Mt. Esk.







Loving wife of Leslie (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Luciana, Shirlene and Derrieck. Sister of Gary (dec), Robert, Kathryn and Terry (dec). Adored nan of Samuel, Michaela, Jenna and Jarrod.







A thoughtful and loving mum and nan who was a friend to everyone she knew. With a lifetime love of genealogy she will relish meeting the missing relatives and completing the family tree. Greatly loved and Sadly missed.



Glenn, Luciana, Samuel and Michaela.







Dearly loved Mum, Nan and best friend, your unconditional love and support to us all has inspired us for the rest of our lives. Treasured memories always. Love Shirlene, Derrieck, Jenna and Jarrod xxx







Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us home one by one the chain will link again.







Thank you to all staff at Mt. Esk Nursing Home who made the place a happy final home for mum.







A life well lived and now reunited with the love of her life Les. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 28, 2019