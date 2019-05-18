|
LOVELL Barbara Mary 1.3.1927 - 16.5.2019 Passed away peacefully at Riverside Views Nursing Home. Dearly beloved wife of Neil (dec.), for 67 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn Alda (Gold Coast), Alison and David Daking, Paul and Christine. Loving Nan to Nick and Todd; Carla, Andrea and Nathan; Courtney, Meghan and Richard. Loving "Old Nan" to Lennox, Zack and Zanzi; Henry and Jimmy; and Chloe. Sincere thanks to all at the Sandhill and Riverside Views Nursing Homes for their love and care throughout these past 5 years. No condolences by request. Privately cremated. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2019