Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara LOVELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Mary LOVELL


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barbara Mary LOVELL Notice
LOVELL Barbara Mary 1.3.1927 - 16.5.2019 Passed away peacefully at Riverside Views Nursing Home. Dearly beloved wife of Neil (dec.), for 67 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn Alda (Gold Coast), Alison and David Daking, Paul and Christine. Loving Nan to Nick and Todd; Carla, Andrea and Nathan; Courtney, Meghan and Richard. Loving "Old Nan" to Lennox, Zack and Zanzi; Henry and Jimmy; and Chloe. Sincere thanks to all at the Sandhill and Riverside Views Nursing Homes for their love and care throughout these past 5 years. No condolences by request. Privately cremated. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.