Barbara Alice MCARTHUR


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barbara Alice MCARTHUR Notice
MCARTHUR (nee Laing) Barbara Alice 11.4.1920 - 22.2.2019



Passed away in her 99th year at Regis Norwood, surrounded by family.



Loved wife of Alan (dec). Loving and loved mother and mother-in-law of Rob and Edie, Graeme and Diane, Philip and Sandy.



Cherished nan of Glenn and Annette, Malcolm and Michelle, Martin and Gina, Susie and John, Zachary and Lisa, Matthew and Rebecca, Jeremy and Natika, Andrew and Min and Jane.



Cherished old nan of Ethan, Gemma, Emily, Vanessa, Jade, Amber, Sophie, Cody, Ella, Lucy, Lily, Freya, Willa, Jude, Hugo and Tully.



Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Regis Norwood for their love and care.



Forever in our thoughts.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 23, 2019
