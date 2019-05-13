PORTER (nee Fleming) Audrey Joy (Joy) November 16, 1925 - May 12, 2019 Passed away surrounded by her loving family at Sandhill Aged Care. Loved wife of Albert (Bert) (dec.). Friend of Maurice Boxhall (dec.). Loved mother of Lynette and Tony Armstrong; Robert and Lorraine; Michael and Sandra; Margaret and Greg Penfold; Debbie Turner and David Bludgeon. Adored grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother. Daughter of Harold and Ethel Fleming (both dec.). Sister of Iris Byard (dec.) and Ron Fleming. Thanks to the staff of Sandhill Aged Care for their love and care of our Mum. Now resting in the arms of our Saviour, united with Bert. Now nothing but our sadness can really pass away; and think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched; for nothing loved is ever lost, and she was loved so much. Published in The Examiner on May 13, 2019