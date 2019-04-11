|
RIGBY Anthony Vere (Tony) Passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, aged 61 years, with his loving family at his side. Much loved and loving husband of Mary. Loved and devoted father and father-in-law of Rachel and Luke; Steven and Jenna; and Ben. Adored Pop of Alex, Isabella and Logan; Sofia and Jakob. Loved son of Aileen Gwendoline and Reginald Vere Rigby (both late of Blessington) and loving brother of Royce (dec), Loris (dec), Dorothy, Leonie, Adrian (dec), Rosalie, Laurelle and Tania. Dearly loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. 'To love him is to let him go' 'Rest in peace Tony'
Published in The Examiner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019