Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony RIGBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Vere (Tony) RIGBY

Notice Condolences

Anthony Vere (Tony) RIGBY Notice
RIGBY Anthony Vere (Tony) Passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, aged 61 years, with his loving family at his side. Much loved and loving husband of Mary. Loved and devoted father and father-in-law of Rachel and Luke; Steven and Jenna; and Ben. Adored Pop of Alex, Isabella and Logan; Sofia and Jakob. Loved son of Aileen Gwendoline and Reginald Vere Rigby (both late of Blessington) and loving brother of Royce (dec), Loris (dec), Dorothy, Leonie, Adrian (dec), Rosalie, Laurelle and Tania. Dearly loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. 'To love him is to let him go' 'Rest in peace Tony'



logo
Published in The Examiner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.