Anthony Neil (Tony) COATES

COATES Anthony Neil (Tony) 2.12.1952 - 21.3.2019

Passed away peacefully and aware, surrounded by loving family and friends.



Soulmate, dad, poppy, bruv and mate to all. Dedicated adventurer and businessman, living proof you should never judge a book by its cover and a star to all that knew him. May he shine in our hearts forever. Rest in peace.



Thanks to all the family, friends and health professionals for their support and care during these trying times - the Coates family.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 23, 2019
