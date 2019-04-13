|
DAWSON Anthony Lancelot (TONY) Passed away on the 20th March 2019 aged 77. Loved and loving husband of Wendy (dec), loved brother of Greg and family, loved father of Richard, Michelle, Tracey and families, loved and dear friend of Bea and families. A true fighter now at peace "A celebration of life" for Tony will be held on the 16th of April at the Pier Hotel, George Town commencing at 1pm. In honour of his Mum and in lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Research can be made at the service.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 13, 2019