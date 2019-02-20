|
|
HART Anthony Gerald (Tony) 23.2.1935 - 18.2.2019
Dearly loved husband of Pauline (Biddy) (dec.), loving father and father-in-law of Ross and Ann Hart, Sue and Chris (Kip) Leitch, Grandfather to Nick, Jack and Peter. Son of the late Molly and Gerald Hart, brother and brother-in-law of Jim (dec.) and Julie Hart, Rob (dec.) and Pat Hart, Barbara and Col Pearce (dec.) and David Baxter, Margaret (dec.) and Peter Ruffels, Kathy and Bill Cooper, Libby and Terry (dec.) Powell.
Special thanks to Dr Paul Teare, Anglicare, staff at the LGH ED, Calvary St Vincent's and Drs Kenner and Woods, and all at Melwood Unit at Calvary St Luke's Hospital.
Private cremation.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 20, 2019