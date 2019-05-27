TIFFIN (nee SHARMAN) Annie Mavis (Anne) 17.12.1922 -



24.5.2019



Passed away peacefully at home with her family. Loving and dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Loving and loved mother and mother in law of Miriam and Charlie Powe, and Valerie and Noel Gaskett. Loving and loved grandmother to Mary-Anne and Greg, Veronica and John, Kathryn and Michael, Chris, Anne and Greg, and Phil. Great grandmother to Kyle and Nathan, Madeline and Mark, Anthony and Bronte, Aaron and Courtney, Jared, Hana, Leo and Hazel. Great great grandmother to Hugo, Leo, and Hudson. Oldest daughter of Jean and Clifford Sharman (both dec.), sister to Geoffrey (dec.), Robert (dec.), Claire, Nell, and Iris.



Sincere thanks to all of the family, friends, neighbours, carers and medical staff whose care and consideration over many years made it possible for Anne to fulfil her desire to stay comfortably in her own home.



Funeral Notice Later.







Published in The Examiner on May 27, 2019