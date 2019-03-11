Home
Anne Crawford GREY


1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Anne Crawford GREY Notice
Grey Anne Crawford (Amos) 25.11.1943 - 8.3.2019 Passed away peacefully at Aldersgate, Launceston. Loved wife of Peter Grey. Mother, mother-in-law and nanna to Phillip (dec.), Michele, Laura, Edward, Alexander and Tessa. Cherished and loved Mother and mother-in-law to Liz and Mark, Amanda and Rob, Andrew (dec.) and Sheree. Adored and loved Nanna to Jack, Tom, Will and James. Daughter of Donald and Elizabeth Amos (both dec.), Melrose, Cranbrook. Sister of Bruce (dec.) and Jane. 'What a woman.' Massive thanks to Professor Scott Parkes and the staff at the LGH. Huge thanks to the staff at Aldersgate for their support, humour and compassion. Thanks to Elvis.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 11, 2019
