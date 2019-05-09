Home
Andrew Gardner "Andy" SMELLIE

Andrew Gardner "Andy" SMELLIE Notice
SMELLIE Andrew Gardner "Andy" 5.7.1929 - 5.5.2019

Passed away peacefully at Sandhill Nursing Home in his 90th year.

Reunited with his beloved wife Mary (May dec). Cherished Dad and Father-in-Law of Linda and Kim, Gordon and Mandy. Adored Grandpa of Joanne and Lyndon, Karen, Graeme, Brianna and Trevor, and Danyon. Loving Great Grandpa of Lara and Oliver.

The tears in our eyes we can wipe away but the memories of you will always remain.

Family and friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate the life of Andy at the Franklin Grove Centre, 502 Hobart Road Youngtown on Saturday 11.05.2019 commencing at 12:30pm.



Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2019
