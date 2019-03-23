Home
Allan John (Badger) WEST

WEST Allan John (Badger) Passed away peacefully at home on March 21, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Stephen Smith, and Andrew and Heidi West. Proud grandfather of Chloe, Georgina and Olivia. Friend to Andrew and James. Loved Old Pop of Sophie, Charlie and Elsie. Loved special friend of Leslie. Son of Kevin and Jean West (late of Deloraine), brother of Reg, Elvin and Grahame (all dec.) and Janice. Respected son-in-law of the late Chum and Edna Partridge. At peace after a brave battle
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 23, 2019
