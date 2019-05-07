Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan PORTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Henry PORTE


1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alan Henry PORTE Notice
PORTE Alan Henry TX027850 [[PONCRM000181]]

6.8.1922 - 3.5.2019

Passed away peacefully at Riverside Views Residential Care on 3rd May 2019 in his 97th year.



Much loved and loving husband of June (dec). Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Robert, Ian and Penny, Michael and Maree, and Vicki (dec).



Cherished Pop of Nick and Holly, Kieran, Richie and Gemma, Tom and Sierra, Martin, Andrea and Stuart and great- grandchildren Charlotte, Luca, Lola, Sonny, Billy, Zoe, Alice, and Thomas.



Son of William and Frances and loved and respected youngest brother and brother-in-law of Philip and May, Frank, Arthur and Annie, Ted and Evelyn, Dorothy and Alec Edwards, and Betty (all dec).



Respected and special uncle to their families.



Thanks to Riverside Views Nursing Home for their care and support over the past year.



A man of grace and dignity.

Forever treasured.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.