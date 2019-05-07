|
|
PORTE Alan Henry
6.8.1922 - 3.5.2019
Passed away peacefully at Riverside Views Residential Care on 3rd May 2019 in his 97th year.
Much loved and loving husband of June (dec). Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Robert, Ian and Penny, Michael and Maree, and Vicki (dec).
Cherished Pop of Nick and Holly, Kieran, Richie and Gemma, Tom and Sierra, Martin, Andrea and Stuart and great- grandchildren Charlotte, Luca, Lola, Sonny, Billy, Zoe, Alice, and Thomas.
Son of William and Frances and loved and respected youngest brother and brother-in-law of Philip and May, Frank, Arthur and Annie, Ted and Evelyn, Dorothy and Alec Edwards, and Betty (all dec).
Respected and special uncle to their families.
Thanks to Riverside Views Nursing Home for their care and support over the past year.
A man of grace and dignity.
Forever treasured.
Published in The Examiner on May 7, 2019